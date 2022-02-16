news, local-news,

Mystery continues to surround the death of a baby boy at Corowa. Wednesday marks four weeks since the three-month-old's body was found in the freezer of a Church Street home. Officers were called to the house as part of a welfare check. Police continue to run Strike Force Walumil to examine the baby's cause of death. IN OTHER NEWS: Albury officers are investigating the matter with assistance from the Homicide Squad. The baby's mother had been arrested by police but was released without charge the following day. The freezer was seized from the property, where the mother lived with her parents. Police yesterday said no charges had been laid and the matter continued to be investigated.

