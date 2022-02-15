news, local-news,

Petrol-pumping police found themselves watching on as two B-double trucks collided on the Newell Highway on Monday afternoon. Highway patrol officers were fuelling up at a Narrandera service station when, around 3pm, they saw the big rigs collide at the intersection of the Newell Highway and Audley Street. The intersection is controlled by stop signs, with east and westbound Audley Street traffic required to come to a halt before crossing the highway. The crash brought both lanes of the Newell Highway to a standstill while police addressed the situation. According to police, officers who spoke to the at-fault driver were told "it wasn't my fault, I stopped." However, dashcam footage from the second B-double, which police deemed to not be at fault, confirmed otherwise. "[The footage] revealed that the drive at fault failed to give way to the B-double when entering the intersection," police said. "The trailer attached to the vehicle at fault and the prime mover not at fault were issued red labels." The driver was issued three demerit points and fined $352 for not giving way to a vehicle at a stop sign.

