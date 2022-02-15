news, local-news,

Direct flights from Albury to the Sunshine Coast are planned as part of a partnership between the Border airport and a new domestic airline. Bonza Australia on Tuesday announced its inaugural route map, which includes the introduction of the twice weekly flight, subject to regulatory approval. Albury mayor Kylie King said she was excited by the news. "What a wonderful opportunity for locals and visitors alike to be able to travel between our beautiful region, and one of Australia's favourite coastal destinations," Cr King said. "This is great news for our local businesses and tourism operators, with new visitors spending in our local area, providing a much-needed financial boost. "I really look forward to welcoming passengers soon when Bonza hits the skies." In other news The airline's creation was announced in October, with former Virgin Blue executive Tim Jordan leading the venture and financial backing from US investment firm 777 Partners. Mr Jordan said Bonza aimed to provide more choice for people living in regional areas. "With the new route directly connecting Albury and the Sunshine Coast, we will be delivering on our promise to give Aussies more options for leisure travel," he said. "Not only will the flights open up new markets for the region's tourism industry, locals will have the opportunity to explore their own backyard with ultra-low fares." Bonza plans to launch its own app where passnegers can plan, book and manage their bookings. Tuesday's announcement outlined 25 routes and 16 destinations across Victoria, Queensland and NSW. Flights are due to go on sale within the next eight weeks, pending regulatory approval. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

