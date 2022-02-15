news, local-news,

A dog that attacked a woman and broke her arm at Bourkelands on Thursday has been put down. Hospitality worker Kate Johnson, aged 18, was walking on Berembee Road in Bourkelands about 6.15am on when her one-year-old German Shepherd 'Bailey' was attacked by another dog. Miss Johnson suffered multiple fractures to her arm when she was bitten while trying to separate the dogs. A Wagga City Council spokesperson said staff had investigated the attack by a Bull Mastiff cross. "The dog was surrendered by the owner and in the assessment of circumstances and against appropriate guidelines the dog was euthanised," the spokesperson said. Ms Johnson, who has been discharged from Wagga Base Hospital after surgery, said doctors were confident her arm would make a full recovery. "It's just going to be a matter of dealing with the pain; I have had good days and bad days as well. "Mentally, I have been going ok as well. The support I have been gotten from not only family but everyone, has been a real help with that." Miss Johnson said it was "sad" that the Bull Mastiff cross had to be put down but "you can't have dogs like that in such a position, now that it was attacked a human you don't know if it could have done that again". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/c8162288-e1c7-48c7-9be0-1024d1240970.jpg/r2_0_830_468_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg