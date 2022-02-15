news, local-news,

Police have released home security footage in a bid to help find a man caught on camera the night guns were stolen from a Riverina home. Detectives are searching for missing guns and the person behind the theft, which was reported on Sunday morning. Initial investigations indicate a number of firearms were stolen from a Tumut home in the dead of the night, just hours before they were reported stolen, police said. According to investigators, a 60-year-old man noticed his gun safe in the shed of his Russell Street property had been broken into around 9.50am on Sunday. "Initial inquiries suggest the firearms were stolen in the early hours of that morning," NSW Police said in a statement. A crime scene was established and detectives are appealing for help from the public in identifying a man captured on CCTV. They believe he may be able to assist with the investigation, police said on Tuesday, and anyone who recognises him or has information about the stolen firearms is urged to make contact with investigators. Tumut police can be reached at the local station by calling 6947 7199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or visiting the online reporting page.

