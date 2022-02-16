news, local-news,

POLICE are investigating a spate of what they believe to be deliberately-lit grass fires in Leeton. The number of incidents has been increasing since October last year when Rural Fire Service brigades from the shire first responded to grass fires in Leeton's north. Over the weekend, emergency services responded to several grass fires in Leeton on Saturday, prompting authorities to issue an urgent plea to the person(s) responsible to stop before someone is seriously injured or property harmed. Detective Inspector Eugene Stek from the Murrumbidgee Police District said the matter was under investigation. Police believe each of the fires, which number more than 10 cases, are likely linked. "These fires appear to be concentrated in the northern part of Leeton," Detective Inspector Stek said. "It's very concerning behaviour. Heavy penalties, including jail time, do apply." Police are working closely with the RFS to track down those responsible. Detective Inspector Stek said the activity was both disappointing and concerning. RFS volunteers give their time for their community and having them, as well as other emergency services, responding to these calls takes them away from other serious calls that may come in. Anyone with information should contact Leeton police or Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.

