Ambulance crews tended to three injured at the scene of a two-car collision at the intersection of Kincaid and Beckwith Street. Ambulance said all three people sustained minor injuries including the drivers of either car believed to be a young female and a man in his 30s. Paramedics said none of the patients were transferred to hospital. IN OTHER NEWS: Crews from the fire unit were also called to the scene along with a tow truck, two paddy wagons and a high way patrol vehicle. A MVA and another vehicle were later towed from the scene. Motorists in the area are being urged to avoid the area as cleanup ensues. Investigations are ongoing to determine the reason behind the collision. More details are to come.

