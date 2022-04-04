news, local-news,

Students at a Riverina primary school have been told to stay home on Monday after vandals trashed classrooms and damaged equipment at the weekend. Finley Public School advised parents of the destruction on Sunday, declaring the school would be non-operational through Monday, while urging anyone with information to make contact with NSW Police. The "significant damage" was sustained some time between 6.30pm on Friday and 7.30am on Sunday, police said. A cleaner who arrived at the school on Sunday morning discovered the spree and alerted police. "Several doors were kicked in and windows were smashed; classrooms, a storeroom, staff room and library were ransacked, while the outside of the buildings were vandalised with graffiti," police said. "Two laptops and an interactive smart board were also destroyed." A crime scene was declared and police launched an investigation, forensically examining the scene and launching a public appeal for help as they piece together the circumstances surrounding the damage. Children are expected to be able to return to school on Tuesday. "We will keep families informed of any changes via SMS, email and our Facebook page," Finley Public School advised its community. Witnesses or anyone who may have information relating to the incident is urged to make contact with Tocumwal Police by calling (03) 5874 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

