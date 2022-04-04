coronavirus,

COVID-19 detections in the Riverina have eased slightly as another 443 cases were found on Sunday. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has reported daily case numbers below 450 for the last two days, after averaging almost 520 a day in the five days prior. The region's latest COVID figure is comprised of 382 PCR tests and 61 rapid antigen tests returning positive results, NSW Health data shows. In other news The state recorded six COVID-related deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday, and just over 15,500 new cases of the virus. The rollout of a fourth jab in NSW began on Monday, with the second booster available for vulnerable groups. Experts say the latest jab will be critical in the effort to protect at-risk Australians ahead of winter, with a surge in cases of the virus and influenza looming. A second booster can be received four months after a first booster. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/cd793105-1dae-4c12-a72f-822be54aa8c3.jpg/r3_0_1196_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg