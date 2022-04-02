news, local-news,

A Wagga man has denied stealing $28,000 in cash and attempting to break into a hearing aid clinic while working as a cleaner at a medical centre. Dylan Thomas Robertson, aged 24 and of Mount Austin, appeared via videolink in Wagga Local Court on Thursday on seven charges including larceny, dealing with proceeds of crime and aggravated break and enter in company to commit a serious indictable offence. Mr Robertson was accused of stealing the cash from a doctor's office and attempting to break into the Clayden Hearing clinic, both located within the Docker Medical Centre near Wagga Base Hospital. Prosecutors alleged the offences took place between Christmas Day last year and February 28. Mr Robertson's solicitor told the court his client would plead not guilty to the break and enter charges, cash larceny and proceeds of crime charges. Mr Robertson pleaded guilty to drug possession of 17 grams of cannabis, and one count of having goods suspected of being stolen in the form of a 5 millilitre vial of Xylocaine 1 per cent with adrenaline, and the larceny of a $90 Oodie blue wearable blanket. Xylocaine and adrenaline solution is a local anaesthetic administered via injection by medical professionals. Mr Robertson was also charged with, and pleaded not guilty to, the larceny of three Pacvac backpack-mounted vacuum cleaners valued at $400 each, two mop buckets valued at $50 each, extension cords and assorted cleaning tools and chemicals. Magistrate Christopher Halburd said the prosecution had an "exceptionally strong case" as the alleged offences were caught on security camera footage. The police prosecutor opposed bail, claiming Mr Robertson was an "unacceptable risk" of fleeing Wagga. "This is a very serious matter. Some of these charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years' imprisonment," the prosecutor said. Mr Robertson's solicitor said his client had no criminal record, had lived in Wagga his whole life and some of the charges, if proven, would not carry a sentence of full-time custody. Magistrate Halburd granted bail partly due to the fact that Robertson's alleged offences were connected to the access to businesses granted to him as a cleaner and he no longer held the job. "He has strong community ties. If he did run, where would he go? The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years so he knows if he does run, the police will hunt him down," Magistrate Halburd said. The prosecutor was granted additional bail conditions for Mr Robertson to prohibit him from contacting witnesses in the case.

