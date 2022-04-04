news, local-news,

Investigators are urging drivers to adapt to road conditions as they continue inquiries into Sunday's horror crash that left a teenager fighting for his life in Canberra Hospital. Inspector Darren Moulds from the Riverina Highway Patrol is urging people to drive to the conditions of the road following the collision on the Sturt Highway that saw a teenager trapped and left with serious head injuries. Just after 10am on Sunday, emergency services responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the Sturt Highway involving a yellow Holden Commodore ute and a B-double truck. Inspector Moulds said the driver of the ute, a 19-year-old male, was travelling west on the Sturt Highway and "lost control" of the vehicle just west of the Barbeques Galore roundabout. IN OTHER NEWS: "As a result the utility crossed to the incorrect side of the road, rotated and went backwards into an oncoming B-double," Inspector Moulds said, with the truck travelling in an easterly direction. "The occupant was trapped for a period of time before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital, and then flown to Canberra Hospital with serious head injuries." On Monday morning the 19-year-old remained in a critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery in Canberra, a NSW Police spokesperson confirmed. Inspector Moulds said as far as he is aware, the 19-year-old hasn't woken up yet. The driver of the heavy vehicle, a 28-year-old man, sustained minor injuries, believed to be chest pains, and was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for mandatory testing following the crash but not admitted into care. Inspector Moulds said yesterday's crash is a timely reminder for the community to drive to the conditions of the road. "[There were] wet road conditions yesterday and people just need to bear that in mind and drive accordingly," he said. "I think the weather conditions played a factor." Inspector Moulds confirmed that each vehicle only contained one occupant, and when asked about the speed each was travelling, he said it is still being investigated. On Monday morning a NSW Police spokesperson said officers from Riverina Police District established a crime scene and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Crews from NSW Police, Fire and Rescue NSW, paramedics and the Volunteer Rescue Association worked in tandem to free the teenager from his car, who was trapped for almost 20 minutes before being freed. Passersby also stopped to help, including Junee woman Debie Heritage. Miss Heritage was one of the first on scene, helping the first ambulance officer and holding the teenager's hand, "telling him that it was okay and that help was coming and that he was loved". NSW Ambulance's Riverina duty operations manager Inspector Eamonn Purcell, who attended the crash site, said the teamwork between crews was "extremely appreciated" in what was a "traumatic scene" for all involved.

