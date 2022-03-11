news, local-news,

The Country Women's Association will turns 100 this year and as they prepare for this year's Royal Easter show they're on the look out for new blood. The Royal Easter show celebrates it's own milestone this year, turning 200, and the CWA are gearing up for another big year selling tea and scones by the trailer-load. "The most common asked question at the Royal Easter show is 'where are the CWA tearooms?'" said CWA RAS show committee coordinator Mardi Walker. "People line up for hours until we open up our doors." IN OTHER NEWS: The CWA serve up over 4,500 scones a day, using 3 tonnes of flour donated by Manildra Flour, over the 12 days of the show, as well as full lunch services and a number of home made baked goods, jams, relishes and pickles for sale. The tent is run by 40-50 people every day and the group need around 300 willing and able volunteers to cover the two week event. And as the CWA reflects on the century gone by, they will use this years show to look to the future and try and attract the next generation of country women to the association. "We are trying to bring a bit of change within the organisation so that it is more younger women friendly," Mrs Walker said. And the CWA offers more than just baking and handicrafts. "It's not all about that, those things are there if they like that ... apart form that side of it, there is camaraderie, joining somewhere where they can make new friends," said Mrs Walker. "It brings community back together ... as we know a lot of our community pubs are gone, footy clubs have all merged. The small communities, there's one thing that some of them have got left, that's the CWA." Volunteers for the show don't need to be a CWA member, they just need to complete a four-hour shift, and in exchange they get a free show ticket. Anyone interested can contact the CWA at cwashowkiosk@gmail.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/b72526ed-8303-4c37-ad4f-31275c7293cc.jpg/r10_242_4022_2509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg