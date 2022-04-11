news, local-news,

A MALE will front Wagga Court after punching another male in the mouth at a licensed premises in the city's centre on Saturday. Riverina Police Detective Chief Inspector Winston Woodward said the man was charged following the altercation, with the other involved party requiring work to be done to his teeth. "We will be keeping a close eye on assaults at licensed premises, with operations put in place including high visibility around licensed premises," Inspector Woodward said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Since coming out of COVID-19 assaults have been on the rise a little." Inspector Woodward said other than the altercation, police were pleased with how the weekend unfolded given the influx of travellers in town for the NRL game and Fusion. "The events over the weekend were really well managed, there were no issues at the NRL game at all," he said. "Other than that [the assault] it wasn't too bad."

