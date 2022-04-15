news, local-news,

Police are reminding road users to take care as they travel around the state this Easter long weekend. The warning comes following a number of recent crashes on Riverina roads, including two on the Snowy Mountains Highway this week. Riverina Police District Detective Chief Inspector Winston Woodward said it was "the first Easter long weekend coming out of COVID" and urged motorists to "please drive safely". "Speed, alcohol and fatigue are going to be major factors in determining whether you arrive safely at your destination or not," Inspector Woodward said. On Monday, a 48-year-old Sydney woman was killed and an 11-year-old boy flown to hospital for treatment following a collision involving a car and a truck on the Snowy Mountains Highway south-east of Talbingo. "On Wednesday, we had another incident. A motorcyclist was travelling on that highway when he collided with a deer after it jumped out in front of his vehicle," Inspector Woodward said. "As a result, he sustained a number of injuries. IN OTHER NEWS "Thankfully he is fine, but the bottom line is, you don't know what is going to happen on these country roads, and with a large number of people moving around this weekend, please do take care." In November, a motorcyclist died after he crashed into a railing on the side of the Snowy Mountains Highway north of Talbingo. Also in November, a young woman suffered minor injuries when her car rolled on the same highway near the Talbingo turn-off. Inspector Woodward urged motorists to watch out for deer and kangaroos and to do their best to try and anticipate the actions of other drivers. "Please take frequent breaks and be patient behind the wheel, both with yourself, your family and with other drivers," he said. Inspector Woodward said there will also be a large presence of Traffic and Highway Patrol units on the roads this weekend. "If you are speeding or disobeying the road rules, you can expect to be breath tested, drug tested or pulled over," he said. "So take your time, drive to the conditions and stay safe over the Easter period."

