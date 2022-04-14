Easter opening hours for Wagga shopping centres, major supermarkets and council services
It's that time of year again.
The Easter long weekend has arrived and with it comes the usual questions about what shops are open when, which events are happening across the region, and whether the bins will be collected as normal.
We've compiled a list of trading hours for the key shopping centres and stores across the city, as well as the operating times for Wagga City Council's facilities and services.
You can also find out what's on across the region by checking out our Easter 2022 events guide.
The team at The Daily Advertiser wishes everyone a safe and happy Easter.
WAGGA MARKETPLACE
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 9am - 4pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 10am - 4pm
Woolworths
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 7am - 10pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8am - 8pm
Big W
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 8am - 6pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 9am - 5pm
STURT MALL
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 10am - 3pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 10am -3pm
Coles
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 7am - 10pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 7am - 10pm
Kmart
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 8am - 8pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8am - 8pm
SOUTHCITY
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: Normal hours, Sunday: Normal hours, Monday: Normal hours
Coles
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 7am - 10pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 7am - 10pm
Southcity Pharmacy
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 9am - 5pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 9am - 5pm
Aldi Wagga
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 8.30am - 8pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8.30am - 8pm
Aldi Glenfield Park
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 8.30am - 7pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8.30am - 8pm
Tolland IGA
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 8am - 7pm, Sunday: 9am - 6pm, Monday: 9am - 6pm
Kooringal Woolworths
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 7am - 10pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8am - 8pm
Gurwood Street Woolworths
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 7am - 10pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8am - 8pm
Lake Albert Foodworks
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 7am - 7pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8am - 7pm
Turvey Park Foodworks
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 8am - 8pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8am - 8pm
Ashmont Foodworks
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 8am - 4pm, Sunday: 8am - 4pm, Monday: 8am - 4pm
Cincotta Discount Chemist
Friday to Monday: 10am - 5pm
Dan Murphy's
Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 9am - 7pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 9am - 7pm
COUNCIL SERVICES
Administration offices
Closed from 4pm Thursday until 9am on Tuesday.
After-hours emergencies can be reported to the council's call centre on 1300 292 442.
Garbage collection
As usual. No changes to kerbside waste services during the holiday period.
Art Gallery
Friday - CLOSED, Saturday - 10am - 4pm, Sunday - 10am - 2pm, Monday - CLOSED (as usual)
Botanic Gardens Zoo & Aviary
Friday - CLOSED, Saturday - 9am - 4pm, Sunday - 9am - 4pm, Monday - 9am - 4pm
Last entries 3.45pm daily
Civic Theatre
Closed Friday - Monday
Glenfield Road Animal Shelter
Closed Friday- Monday. Reopens on Tuesday at 1pm.
Gregadoo Waste Management Centre
Friday - CLOSED, Saturday - 7.30am - 4.30pm, Sunday - CLOSED, Monday - 7.30am - 4.30pm
Tip Shop closed Saturday - Monday
Library
Closed Friday - Monday. Reopens on Tuesday at 10am.
Museum of the Riverina
Friday - CLOSED, Saturday - 10am - 4pm, Sunday - 10am - 2pm, Monday - CLOSED (as usual)
Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre
Friday - CLOSED, Saturday - 12pm - 5pm, Sunday - 12pm - 5pm, Monday - 12pm - 5pm
Wagga Visitor Information Centre
Friday - CLOSED, Saturday - 9am - 4pm, Sunday - 9.30am - 2pm, Monday - 9am - 5pm
