It's that time of year again. The Easter long weekend has arrived and with it comes the usual questions about what shops are open when, which events are happening across the region, and whether the bins will be collected as normal. We've compiled a list of trading hours for the key shopping centres and stores across the city, as well as the operating times for Wagga City Council's facilities and services. You can also find out what's on across the region by checking out our Easter 2022 events guide. The team at The Daily Advertiser wishes everyone a safe and happy Easter. Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 9am - 4pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 10am - 4pm Woolworths Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 7am - 10pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8am - 8pm Big W Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 8am - 6pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 9am - 5pm Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 10am - 3pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 10am -3pm Coles Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 7am - 10pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 7am - 10pm Kmart Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 8am - 8pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8am - 8pm Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: Normal hours, Sunday: Normal hours, Monday: Normal hours Coles Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 7am - 10pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 7am - 10pm Southcity Pharmacy Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 9am - 5pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 9am - 5pm Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 8.30am - 8pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8.30am - 8pm Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 8.30am - 7pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8.30am - 8pm Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 8am - 7pm, Sunday: 9am - 6pm, Monday: 9am - 6pm Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 7am - 10pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8am - 8pm Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 7am - 10pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8am - 8pm Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 7am - 7pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8am - 7pm Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 8am - 8pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 8am - 8pm Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 8am - 4pm, Sunday: 8am - 4pm, Monday: 8am - 4pm Friday to Monday: 10am - 5pm Friday: CLOSED, Saturday: 9am - 7pm, Sunday: CLOSED, Monday: 9am - 7pm Administration offices Closed from 4pm Thursday until 9am on Tuesday. After-hours emergencies can be reported to the council's call centre on 1300 292 442. Garbage collection As usual. No changes to kerbside waste services during the holiday period. Art Gallery Friday - CLOSED, Saturday - 10am - 4pm, Sunday - 10am - 2pm, Monday - CLOSED (as usual) Botanic Gardens Zoo & Aviary Friday - CLOSED, Saturday - 9am - 4pm, Sunday - 9am - 4pm, Monday - 9am - 4pm Last entries 3.45pm daily Civic Theatre Closed Friday - Monday Glenfield Road Animal Shelter Closed Friday- Monday. Reopens on Tuesday at 1pm. Gregadoo Waste Management Centre Friday - CLOSED, Saturday - 7.30am - 4.30pm, Sunday - CLOSED, Monday - 7.30am - 4.30pm Tip Shop closed Saturday - Monday Library Closed Friday - Monday. Reopens on Tuesday at 10am. Museum of the Riverina Friday - CLOSED, Saturday - 10am - 4pm, Sunday - 10am - 2pm, Monday - CLOSED (as usual) Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre Friday - CLOSED, Saturday - 12pm - 5pm, Sunday - 12pm - 5pm, Monday - 12pm - 5pm Wagga Visitor Information Centre Friday - CLOSED, Saturday - 9am - 4pm, Sunday - 9.30am - 2pm, Monday - 9am - 5pm Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

