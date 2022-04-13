newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With a range of different events on the calendar this weekend, Riverina residents will be spoiled for choice when it comes to finding fun, Easter activities for the whole family. Wagga City Council's events coordinator Fiona Hamilton said families and travellers alike can "take their pick from markets, races, live music and exhibitions". Along with the dedicated Easter events and activities this weekend, Ms Hamilton said there are plenty of popular, fun activities to keep everyone entertained at the Wagga Bowling and Entertainment Centre, Forum Six Cinemas, Laser Tag, Project Paintball and Inflatable World. She said there is plenty to enjoy outside of Wagga, as well. "For those looking to venture further afield, Wagga Wagga makes a great launching pad to explore the wider region to explore mountains and reserves, taste regional produce and more," Ms Hamilton said. "For inspiration on where to go on a day trip, we recommend heading to visitwagga.com to discover our Drive Way campaign." Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 9am - 4pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 10am - 4pm Woolworths Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 7am - 10pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8am - 8pm Big W Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 8am - 6pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 9am - 5pm Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 10am - 3pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 10am -3pm Coles Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 7am - 10pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 7am - 10pm Kmart Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 8am - 8pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8am - 8pm Friday: CLOSED Saturday: Normal hours Sunday: Normal hours Monday: Normal hours Coles Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 7am - 10pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 7am - 10pm Southcity Pharmacy Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 9am - 5pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 9am - 5pm Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 8.30am - 8pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8.30am - 8pm Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 8.30am - 7pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8.30am - 8pm Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 8am - 7pm Sunday: 9am - 6pm Monday: 9am - 6pm Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 7am - 10pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8am - 8pm Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 7am - 10pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8am - 8pm Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 7am - 7pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8am - 7pm Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 8am - 8pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 8am - 8pm Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 8am - 4pm Sunday: 8am - 4pm Monday: 8am - 4pm Friday to Monday: 10am - 5pm Friday: CLOSED Saturday: 9am - 7pm Sunday: CLOSED Monday: 9am - 7pm Administration offices Closed from 4pm Thursday until 9am on Tuesday. Bin collection: As usual. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/b4a0ec0d-bc1a-4666-be59-924452fdef00.jpeg/r199_66_2755_1510_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg