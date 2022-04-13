A look at the events, festivals happening across the Riverina this Easter
With a range of different events on the calendar this weekend, Riverina residents will be spoiled for choice when it comes to finding fun, Easter activities for the whole family.
Wagga City Council's events coordinator Fiona Hamilton said families and travellers alike can "take their pick from markets, races, live music and exhibitions".
Good Friday, April 15
- Bidgee Stawberries and Cream's annual Easter Egg Hunt will be happening from 4pm to 7pm. Tickets can be purchased online until midday Thursday.
Easter Sunday, April 17
- Tolland Hotel is hosting an Easter Sunday Funday from 11am. Book a table by calling 6922 6266.
- Narrandera's Easter Sunday Show 'N' Shine event is back at the Sportsground this year with cars, stalls and plenty of food.
Easter Monday, April 18
- Grey nomads festival Stone the Crows is returning with games, entertainment, crafting workshops and music. Day passes are available to purchase for over 50s, with an open day for all ages on Monday from 8am-4pm.
All weekend
- Wagga's Botanic Gardens will be popular over the weekend, with the zoo welcoming two new additions - seven-week old piglets Broccoli and Tofu. The zoo is open from 9am to 4pm, seven days a week for the school holiday period (except Good Friday).
- The Museum of the Riverina and Wagga Art Gallery will be open Easter Saturday and Sunday with free entry, and closed Good Friday and Easter Monday.
- Passenger hot air balloon flights will be available from Good Friday through to Easter Monday as part of Leeton's SunRice Festival (weather permitting). Rides depart from St Francis de Sales College and can be booked direct through Picture This Ballooning on (03) 9429 0277.
- Junee Chocolate Factory will be open over the weekend from 9am to 4pm, with live music on both Saturday and Sunday. People can make their own chocolate freckle between 9am and 3pm with no need to book at $5 per plate. Breakfast and lunch is available, with people encouraged to book ahead.
- Families looking for a hassle-free Easter lunch or dinner can book ahead for special Easter menus at Cottontail Wines and Pastorale by Meccanico, or enjoy Aussie classics at Wagga RSL Club and a number of pubs around the city open this weekend, including Tolland Hotel, Kooringal Hotel and Turvey Park Hotel.
- Cafes open on Good Friday include 10 Best Street, Meccanico, FLOK Cafe, the Gardens Cafe, with plenty of takeaway shops also open across the city.
- Various churches will be holding Easter Church Services over the weekend at their places of worship, with more information available at the Wagga Community Directory.
Along with the dedicated Easter events and activities this weekend, Ms Hamilton said there are plenty of popular, fun activities to keep everyone entertained at the Wagga Bowling and Entertainment Centre, Forum Six Cinemas, Laser Tag, Project Paintball and Inflatable World.
She said there is plenty to enjoy outside of Wagga, as well.
"For those looking to venture further afield, Wagga Wagga makes a great launching pad to explore the wider region to explore mountains and reserves, taste regional produce and more," Ms Hamilton said.
"For inspiration on where to go on a day trip, we recommend heading to visitwagga.com to discover our Drive Way campaign."
MARKETPLACE
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 9am - 4pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 10am - 4pm
Woolworths
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 7am - 10pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8am - 8pm
Big W
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 8am - 6pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 9am - 5pm
STURT MALL
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 10am - 3pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 10am -3pm
Coles
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 7am - 10pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 7am - 10pm
Kmart
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 8am - 8pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8am - 8pm
SOUTHCITY
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: Normal hours
Sunday: Normal hours
Monday: Normal hours
Coles
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 7am - 10pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 7am - 10pm
Southcity Pharmacy
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 9am - 5pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 9am - 5pm
Aldi Wagga
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 8.30am - 8pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8.30am - 8pm
Aldi Glenfield Park
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 8.30am - 7pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8.30am - 8pm
Tolland IGA
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 8am - 7pm
Sunday: 9am - 6pm
Monday: 9am - 6pm
Kooringal Woolworths
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 7am - 10pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8am - 8pm
Gurwood Street Woolworths
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 7am - 10pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8am - 8pm
Lake Albert Foodworks
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 7am - 7pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8am - 7pm
Turvey Park Foodworks
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 8am - 8pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 8am - 8pm
Ashmont Foodworks
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 8am - 4pm
Sunday: 8am - 4pm
Monday: 8am - 4pm
Cincotta chemist
Friday to Monday: 10am - 5pm
Dan Murphy's
Friday: CLOSED
Saturday: 9am - 7pm
Sunday: CLOSED
Monday: 9am - 7pm
COUNCIL SERVICES
Administration offices
Closed from 4pm Thursday until 9am on Tuesday.
Bin collection: As usual.
