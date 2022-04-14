news, local-news,

Police have revealed they are investigating reports of an altercation prior to a blaze which caused major damage to a Temora home on Wednesday evening. Emergency services responded to reports of a house fire on Aurora Street in the town just after 9pm. Fire and Rescue NSW [FRNSW] crews from Temora and surrounding towns arrived at the scene to find the building well alight. Riverina Police District Detective Chief Inspector Winston Woodward said the blaze was currently being treated as suspicious. "Our detectives are on the scene at the moment and the examination of the scene will determine our next line of enquiry," Inspector Woodward said on Thursday morning. Investigators have been told there was an altercation before the fire started. IN OTHER NEWS However, Inspector Woodward would not be drawn on whether an occupant of the property was involved in the altercation. Anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage or other information has been urged to come forward. "Somebody may have seen or heard something," Inspector Woodward said. "If somebody witnessed a person lighting the fire or attending the location beforehand, please come forward." Members of the public can provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000. However, Inspector Woodward encouraged people to identify themselves if possible, given the serious nature of the offence. "We would like to speak to people personally because that way we can take their statements and pursue other lines of enquiry and eventually put a person before the court," he said. A FRNSW spokesperson described the firefighting operation as having many "complexities". Crews from Temora and Cootamundra donned breathing apparatuses as they worked for two hours to extinguish the blaze. Crews began property protection of a neighbouring house due to concerns about the fire spreading. Firefighters searched the premises and no occupants were found inside or near the property. The Wagga HAZMAT unit was called in due to the presence of asbestos and firefighters were decontaminated to reduce any risks to responding personnel. Firefighters and police are yet to determine a cause or location of how and where the blaze began. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/bf254135-6598-4e76-887b-3ac0f110917a.png/r0_518_1512_1372_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg