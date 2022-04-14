news, local-news,

Four people have been charged for allegedly supplying drugs at five licensed venues in Wagga. About 6.20pm on Wednesday, police searched a home on Horsley Street, Kooringal, where they seized $16,500 cash, an extendable baton and cannabis. A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to the Wagga Police Station. Police charged him with four counts of supplying a prohibited drug, one count of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, dealing with the proceeds of crime, possessing a prohibited weapon, and possessing a prohibited drug. About two hours later, police executed a search warrant at a home on Mumford Street, Ashmont, where they seized cocaine, cannabis and cash. IN OTHER NEWS They also arrested a 23-year-old man, taking him to Wagga Police Station where they charged him with six counts of supplying prohibited drug, one count of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, and two counts of possessing prohibited drug. Police will allege in court that the man supplied prohibited drugs while on duty at a licensed premises on Baylis Street. Following further inquiries, police arrested two more men over their alleged roles in the supply of prohibited drugs. These included a 29-year-old man who was arrested at a home on Higgins Avenue and charged with one count of supplying a prohibited drug. A 22-year-old man was also arrested at a home in Churchill Avenue and charged with supplying a prohibited drug. Riverina Police District Detective Chief Inspector Winston Woodward said it was a good result. "I hope we've made Baylis Street and licensed premises around Wagga safer," Inspector Woodward said. "Over the past three months, Strikeforce Crestreef has been targeting licensed premises and the drug supply within them. "As a result of the investigation which will be ongoing, we will no doubt be speaking to more people and hopefully putting them before the court in relation to alleged drug supply as well." Inspector Woodward said police are disappointed employees at the venues appear to have known that drug supply was taking place. "Intelligence was gathered during our operation which leads me to believe that employees of these establishments did have knowledge these prohibited drugs were being supplied," he said. "This is disappointing because we need to provide a safe environment for the community. "I know licensees do their best, but we have to be ever vigilant in relation to the supplying of alcohol and if there is any knowledge of prohibited drugs being supplied in Baylis Street." "It's a bit of a shame when our family and friends go to licensed premises and are exposed to this kind of criminal behaviour which we believe only lessens the integrity of the community. "I hope everyone takes this on notice that the Riverina Police District will continue to focus on drugs and violence in our community." The 23-year-old man from Ashmont was refused bail to appear in Wagga Local Court on Thursday. The 23-year-old Kooringal man, the 29-year-old and 22-year-old were granted conditional bail to appear in Wagga Local Court on June 29. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/172474527/58582942-82b7-49f2-8b04-b26621c4df1e.JPG/r33_0_1467_810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg