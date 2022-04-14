news, local-news,

The remains of a home destroyed by fire in Temora overnight has been declared a crime scene Police are treating the blaze as suspicious, they said, and have launched an appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have noticed odd activity to come forward. Emergency services responded to reports of a house fire on Aurora St, Temora just after 9pm on Wednesday. Fire and Rescue NSW [FRNSW] crews from Temora and surrounding towns attended the scene and found the building to be well alight. IN OTHER NEWS The operation was described as having many "complexities", a FRNSW spokesperson said, and units for Temora and Cootamundra wearing breathing apparatus took two hours to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters searched the premises and no occupants were found inside or around the property at the time of the incident. Units began property protection of the neighbouring house due to concerns about the fire spreading. The HAZMAT unit was called in from Wagga due to the presence of asbestos and firefighters were decontaminated to reduce any risks to responding personnel. The blaze was extinguished however, the building had sustained significant damage. Firefighters and police are yet to determine a cause or location of how and where the blaze began. Officers attached to Riverina Police District have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze. Police are treating the fire as suspicious and are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed suspicious activity to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or using the online reporting page.

