news, local-news,

SOME of the biggest names in Australian comedy are set to grace the stage at this year's Wagga Comedy Fest. The line-up, announced by the Wagga Civic Theatre, features a mix of established comedy stars and some up-and-comers. Wagga Civic Theatre manager Carissa Campbell said that this year's event will allow locals to reflect upon, but also laugh off, some of the hardships experienced over the past two years. "You've got shows that are really thoughtful about processing this period, and then shows that are just poking fun at it and having a shared laugh about what we've all been through," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: There are eight performances to choose from across the June long weekend, June 9 until June 11, featuring everything from inspiring monologues favoured with humour to outrageous stories and deadpan one-liners : Anh Do Back by popular demand, Anh Do's smash hit show The Happiest Refugee Live! returns to the Civic Theatre stage, expecting to draw in its usual bustling crowd. Do draws upon comedy, photographs and film to illustrate his true stories of joy and sorrow as he navigates through life. Ms Campbell said that The Happiest Refugee Live! stands out as one of the theatre's most requested and in demands shows and is delighted to see its return. "It's been here twice now," she said. "I think everybody that sees it goes 'oh my god, no, I know somebody who needs to go watch that show'." The Happiest Refugee Live! will play at the Civic Theatre on Thursday, June 9 and Friday June 10 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available here. Effie Australian Television's most recognisable head-of-hair will be dawned as Effie, Mary Coustas's comic creation takes a hilarious look back at the past two COVID-riddled years. Her show Hello Good Thanks - Better Out Than In understands the need for a good laugh after a string of hardships by highlighting her most relatable lockdown experiences. "And let me lift youse up where youse belong," she said. Hello Good Thanks - Better Out Than In will play at the Civic Theatre on Saturday, June 11 at 6.30pm. Tickets are available here. Joel Creasey Australia's crown prince of comedy Joel Creasey says: "My brilliant comedy colleagues write these intellectual, political masterpieces. This [show] ain't it. Receiving countless five-star reviews, Basic AF is Creasey's latest offering as the Wagga Comedy Fest alumni returns to let loose after a "dumpster fire" two years. "Come along, let's have a laugh and then I'm going home to eat a box of Cheezels and watch Bridgerton," he said. Basic AF will play at the Civic Theatre on Saturday, June 11 at 8.30pm. Tickets are available here. Nurse Georgie Carroll Last year, Nurse Georgie Carroll delighted an audience of doctors and nurses with her true and completely relatable accounts of life as a medical professional during a global pandemic. Back for her second consecutive year of unfiltered hospital banter, the "world-class dopamine driller and heart filler" has become a favourite among Civic Theatre staff. "'I'll never look at the physio the same way again after her comments about physios, it was the funniest thing," Ms Campbell said. Her show Sister Flo 2.0 will play at the CSU Riverina Playhouse on Friday, June 10 at 6.30pm. Tickets are available here. Michelle Brasier Wagga's own award-winning triple threat Michelle Braiser will bring her critically acclaimed show Average Bear to her stomping ground before shipping it to the Edinburgh Festival. Her heartbreaking and hilarious show delves into her personal experiences living with a hereditary illness, reminding audiences that life is too short to be serious. Winner of last year's Sydney Comedy Festival director's choice award, Riverina Playhouse is proud to present the work of one of the city's most creative exports. Average Bear will play at the CSU Riverina Playhouse on Friday, June 10 at 8.30pm. Tickets are available here. Luke Heggie Luke Heggie's Your Stupid is not for the easily offended. His show, a combination of deadpan humour and excellent one-liners, scored him the Best Show award at last year's Sydney Comedy Fest and a nomination for most outstanding at the Melbourne international. "[If] you've never been punched, you've been involved in a mass participation world record attempt, you're under 30, or you've eaten a full meal at a bowling alley, then don't come to this show," Heggie says. Your Stupid will play at the CSU Riverina Playhouse on Saturday, June 11 at 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Tickets are available here. Dane Simpson Wagga's king of comedy is back with what has become a staple part of the festival, The Dane Simpson Variety Hour. Enjoy a speculator evening jam-packed with Simpson's best comedy connections as "game show, meets talk show, meets musical extravaganza" right in front of your eyes. With Michelle Brasier also in mind, Ms Campbell said, "they're [Brasier and Simpson] locals who are now full-on international comedians. "That's incredible for our regional area." The Dane Simpson Variety Hour will play at the Civic Theatre on Friday, June 10 at 9.45pm. Tickets are available here. Thank God It's Friday! Popular comedy podcast Thank God It's Friday hosted by Richard Glover rounds out this year's lineup, broadcasting live from the Civic Theatre during the festivities. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/3b8b1b23-4577-40a2-8e00-aaf79ef987e7.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg