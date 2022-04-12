news, local-news,

RIVERINA police have released CCTV footage to the public in a bid to identify a male seen accessing into vehicles following a string of cars being broken into in the city's west. Police alleged items have been stolen from several vehicles on McKay Place, Veale Street and Morshead Street in Ashmont. The male in the footage is seen wearing a white t-shirt and white cap in the first clip, followed by a black hoodie, black tracksuit pants, white shoes, a black hat and a black surgical mask in the second clip. IN OTHER NEWS: Police are calling for anyone who recognises the male or has information that could assist police, to call Wagga Police on 6922 2599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The public is reminded not to report information regarding crime on social media pages.

