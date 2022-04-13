news, local-news,

THE Marketplace will get a personal touch from Wagga families who decorated ceramic titles to be displayed in the mall. The Easter Holiday activity was held by Ceramic Studio, with hundreds of titles being supplied to excited participants. The idea was for participants to draw their favourite thing about Wagga, but some decided to make it Easter themed or just paint whatever it was that made them happy. Sydney-based brothers four-year-old Ziggy Grentell and seven-year-old Jude Grantell decorated titles with their grandmother, Wagga's Lynne Knight on Wednesday. Jude said he was able to paint three tiles of his very own. "I did an Easter egg, an Easter bunny and a chicken," he said. Wagga mum Therese Paull and her two children, eight-year-old Maev Paull and 10-year-old Owen Paull were also among those to contribute their work of art. IN OTHER NEWS: On one of her tiles Maev painted a picture of her family in answer to what her favourite thing about Wagga is.

