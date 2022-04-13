news, local-news,

WAGGA Police are warning drivers they will be out in full force over the Easter long weekend conducting random breath tests and making sure motorists are abiding by the rules. Last year seven people lost their lives across NSW during the Easter long weekend and another 300 were caught under the influence. Riverina Police District acting inspector Jill Gibson said motorists can expect to be seeing police everywhere in a bid to prevent any incidences from unfolding. "We want to be visible on the roads and remind people that excessive or inappropriate speeds will not be tolerated and to manage their fatigue," Inspector Gibson said. "If you're tired pullover, rest, revive survive. We're going to be out there being really vigilant about keeping people safe. We will be making sure everyone is wearing a seat belt, that they're not distracted and that alcohol offences are not be committed." Inspector Gibson said there will be extra police to cover the weekend. "You will definitely see us out on the roads," she said. "Highway and traffic control will be out in force and general duties and other sections will be out conducting random breath testing and making sure everyone is abiding by the rules." Inspector Gibson is hoping police can avoid any tragic incidences from unfolding. IN OTHER NEWS: "Everyone just wants to have a great holiday period and we want everyone to get home, we don't want to be knocking on people's doors and having to let them know that their loved one has passed away," she said. "We just want everyone to be safe this Easter and Anzac Day period." NSW Police launched its Easter Operation 2022 on Thursday with a focus on reducing road fatalities and road trauma. Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Acting Assistant Commissioner Paul Glinn said a significant number of police resources would have a dedicated focus on road safety throughout the five-day operation. "The number of people who blatantly disregarded the road rules last year and put the broader community at risk was unacceptable," Acting Assistant Commissioner Paul Glinn said. "Make no mistake that our police will be out and about this weekend - including on major road networks and on local streets - to catch those doing the wrong thing." In addition to targeting drink driving, Police will also have a focus on targeting drivers that are speeding, drug driving, not wearing seatbelts and are distracted by mobile phones. Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary of Safety Environment and Regulation, Tara McCarthy said speeding, fatigue and drink driving remain the biggest killers on NSW roads. "Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to travel, don't speed, drive to the conditions, wear your seatbelt, avoid distractions, make sure you're well-rested and never drink or drug drive," Ms McCarthy said "It's also a good idea to visit livetraffic.com to plan your journey beforehand." Easter Operation 2022 will begin at 12.01am Thursday, April 14 and will run until 11:59pm Monday, April 18.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/e380e5e2-11cf-432a-8261-b7c04f08649a.jpg/r0_66_1284_791_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg