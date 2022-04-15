news, local-news,

A man has been charged and will face court after he allegedly punched another man in the mouth at a licensed premises in Wagga on Sunday. Police were were called to Baylis Street about 1.30am on Sunday following reports two men were fighting. Riverina Police Detective Chief Inspector Winston Woodward said the man accused of throwing the punch had been charged with reckless grievous bodily harm. The victim was taken to Wagga Base Hospital and has since lost five of his teeth. IN OTHER NEWS: According to police, the men were known to each other and became involved in an altercation before the before the 20-year-old man allegedly punched the other man in the face. Patrolling officers attached to the Riverina Police District attempted to arrest the 20-year-old, but he allegedly ran from them. He was arrested at the intersection of Baylis Street and Edward Street before being taken to Wagga Police Station where he was charged. The man was granted conditional bail to appear in Wagga Local Court on June 22. "We will be keeping a close eye on assaults at licensed premises, with operations put in place including high visibility around licensed premises," Inspector Woodward said.

