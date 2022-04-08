coronavirus,

COVID-19 case numbers are down to 660 from 765 yesterday across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), NSW Health reports. As of 4pm on Thursday, there are 15 people in the hospital with COVID across the health district, and zero in the ICU, with 2006 active cases of the virus in Wagga. Of the new cases across the district, 465 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 195 came from PCR testing. Case numbers across the state are down again with NSW Health reporting 20,396 new cases and eight deaths within the same reporting period. Yesterday, the state reported 22,255 new infections and 16 lives lost including one person from Wagga and another from the Hilltops region. Hospitalisation rates continue a downward spiral with 1435 patients in hospital and 44 are in ICU. Yesterday, there was 1437 hospitalised patients being cared for with 48 in ICU. Of the new cases, 11,312 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 9084 came from PCR testing. There has now been a total of 779,351 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on January 13. The total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 is 1.2 million. IN OTHER NEWS: While 94.6 per cent of those aged over 16 in NSW are now double vaccinated, 60.9 per cent have received a booster. 96 per cent of the same group have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 79.5 per cent of those aged 12 -15 are double vaccinated, while 83.3 per cent have had one dose of a vaccine. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 49.7 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. The community is reminded to monitor for symptoms and if they occur, stay home and isolate until you can access a test. For further testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

