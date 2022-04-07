news, local-news,

WAGGA'S greatest celebration of food, music and culture will be emceed by two young change-makers who are thrilled to celebrate their heritage with others. This year's Fusion festival is not the first time Roz Hasan and Amoghavarsha will represent the multicultural community but both said they are grateful for the ongoing opportunities. Miss Hasan and her family moved to Australia from Iraq when she was eleven, hoping to find a safe place with greater opportunities and education institutes. She met Amoghavarsha when they first began collaborating on Sharing Stories, Sharing Place, a theatre production supported by Wagga's Multicultural Council and the Civic Theatre among other partners. IN OTHER NEWS: Amoghavarsha, who moved to Australia from India at nine years old, said the opportunity to share and celebrate his story of migration has encouraged him to take on more leadership roles including emceeing at this year's festival. "if I didn't go to that [Sharing Stories...], I wouldn't be doing this [FUSION22]," he said. Miss Hasan is equally as excited, stating that the festival is the perfect opportunity to share in the cultures in a harmonious gathering at the Victory Memorial Gardens this Saturday. "It's going to be a great opportunity.. I'm looking forward to seeing the other cultures and seeing their dances," she said. Multicultural Council's community development officer Thom Paton has been hands-on with Fusion Festival for around 10 years and has seen the event grow from a couple of 100 attendees to over 10,000. He is hoping to see a similar outcome this year. "This provides the opportunity for people to meet people from different cultural backgrounds and develop new friends," he said. Fusion Festival will start at 4pm at the Victory Memorial Gardens this Saturday, and entry is free. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/af101b5c-50ed-4976-9299-b780c985870f.jpg/r0_141_2400_1497_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg