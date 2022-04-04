news, local-news,

CULTURES will collide this weekend for a harmonious celebration of diversity as Wagga welcomes back Fusion Festival. Fusion has become Wagga's biggest clash of food, live entertainment and culture, and the city's Multicultural Council (MCWW) is thrilled to be revisiting the event following a two-year hiatus. MCWW chief executive officer Belinda Crain said that the impact of such events on the multicultural community is remarkable and is a direct reflection of Wagga's warm reception. "I really know how much the families that I work with appreciate such a day," she said. "It really highlights and showcases the diversity that we do have in Wagga." IN OTHER NEWS: According to the most recent, available census data, Wagga is home to people from 112 countries of origin, that speak 107 languages and practice 65 faiths. Wagga City Council community development officer Victoria Lowe said that residents should be proud of the safe and welcoming city it has fostered as the region's population continues to grow. "We do open our hearts and our minds, and we really support and welcome individuals from other nations," she said A major part of this - the postponed event which was scheduled to take place in October last year - is the focus on youth, with two young residents taking the lead as the masters of ceremony. Amoghavarsha and Roz Hasan participated in last year's theatre production Sharing Stories, Sharing Place at the Civic Theatre, and have been presented the opportunity to MC to "encourage their craft", as put by Ms Crain. High school students Karyl Beralde, Robie Zaragoza, Sarah Newcombe and Adriana de Castro will also perform a traditional Filipina dance in addition to showcases from the local Samoan, Indian, Bangladeshi and Ukrainian communities. Food is definitely on the menu, with the Burma, Afghanistan, Filipino and Sri Lankan communities serving up warm and delicious traditional dishes to offset the cooling autumn breeze. While COVID-19 continues to play havoc on the hospitality industry, Ms Crain has warned that the effects of this may be noticeable on the day. "But there will certainly be enough to delight all." Fusion Festival will start at 4pm at the Victory Memorial Gardens this Saturday and entry is free. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/c253082d-73e1-4ccd-87c1-9fcfd6cda0bb.jpg/r761_290_3519_1848_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg