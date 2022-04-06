news, local-news,

A Murrumbidgee Local Health District employee will fight 18 charges of breaching privacy by unlawfully accessing medical records at a local court trial to be held later this year. Emma Lee McCallum, aged 33 from Glenfield Park, did not appear in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday but was represented by her barrister, John Weir. Mr Weir confirmed that Ms McCallum would enter a plea of not guilty to an additional charge of access/modify restricted data held in computer. Ms McCallum had been facing 17 other charges of accessing/modifying restricted data in a computer following her case's last mention in court in February. Ms McCallum's solicitor had previously entered not guilty pleas for all 17 charges. Wagga Local Court Magistrate Christopher Halburd asked Mr Weir to confirm that the defended hearing was expected to take up to four hours of the court's time. Mr Weir said the hearing's length was due to the number of witnesses due to be called. "The prosecution plans to call every person who [allegedly] had their information accessed unlawfully," Mr Weir said. Ms McCallum's defended hearing was scheduled for August 23. Local Court defended hearings take place before a magistrate, who considers the evidence before determining if any of the charges have been proven. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has previously said it was "committed to protecting the privacy of patient and staff information". The health district said when it became aware a staff member had allegedly breached privacy protocols last year the matter was referred to police.

