news, local-news,

A WAGGA real estate's methodology that takes into account unemployment rate, house sale prices, rental returns and future project development, is highlighting the city's property market as the fifth most "roaring region" in the country. PRD Real Estate director Simon Freemantle said those looking to buy up in the Wagga market are getting more "bang for your buck". "Wagga's pricing, whilst it's top five most affordable places in the country at the moment, we're significantly less than other major regional or metropolitan areas, and as a result, there is room to grow," Mr Freemantle said. "To have us as one of the most affordable centres at the moment means that we can comfortably say that the demand is going to continue to increase and we're going to see the current level of the market probably continue into 2022 and hopefully well into 2023." This comes after a surge in buyers looking to the Wagga property market last year. IN OTHER NEWS: "Throughout 2021 Wagga real estate was extremely buoyant and in very high demand, our office recorded a vacancy factor of 0.3 per cent over a considerable part of last year which is extremely low in regards to rental properties, but in regards to properties on the market for sale Wagga's traditional markets got about 850 properties," Mr Freemantle said. "Last month we had as little as 450 properties on the market, which is a huge reduction [from 850] in choices for people." Mr Freemantle said this means people are being quick to grab what is available. "It also means people have to act faster and be completely ready to buy when the opportunity comes up." But as the demand for housing across the city grows, it is possible prices could follow. "[Demand] does stimulate price growth," Mr Freemantle said. "The cost to produce property throughout Australia has increased dramatically over the last 12-months with pressure on supply lines in regards to building and supplies things like that, infrastructure buys being hard to come by at the moment. "It may [make prices go up] but it may not take us out of this affordability bracket- it's relative to how fast [demand] does grow and availability." Mr Freemantle said if supply chains "kick into gear", the city gets more land availability and prices stop increasing at the growth they currently are, then properties could be classed as very, very affordable going forward. Wagga Independent property valuer Chris Egan said the methodology used by PRD Real Estate shows Wagga's market proves the city is among the most affordable in the country. "This is particularly good news for first home buyers," he said. PRD Cheif Economist Dr Diaswati Mardiasmo said overall, the methodology shows that for investors Wagga offers a more affordable entry price (lower median house price), with higher returns in investment and lower vacancy risk (the risk of your property not being rented). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/a05c776c-69a8-4924-ac80-d14eace1603e.jpg/r0_271_5671_3475_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg