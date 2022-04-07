news, health, hospital, redevelopment, griffith base hospital, staffing, paul toole, helen dalton, bronnie taylor, mlhd

The Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment has made significant headway, with the sod turned on the new clinical services building. While the non-clinical services building redevelopment is now complete, the clinical services building looks to be a different beast entirely, housing surgery suites, wards, maternity and much more. Deputy Premier Paul Toole, Member for Murray Helen Dalton and Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor came out to celebrate the occasion on Wednesday, along with local councillors and Murrumbidgee Local Health District [MLHD] representatives. The $250 million redevelopment has been planned for many years, so attendees were excited to see the project begin to come to fruition, but there's still years to go before the planned completion date in 2025. In other news Ms Taylor said the development was the largest health infrastructure investment in the region. "The new building has also been designed to improve patient experiences and outcomes, and expand access to outpatient services including renal dialysis and oncology. "It will also include a dedicated short-stay mental health unit for people aged 16 years and over, with four beds specifically developed for adolescents and young people." The state-of-the-art Clinical Services Building will include: MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford thanked the clinicians who had helped in designing what the new hospital will look like, as well as those at St Vincent's hospital which will share the co-located campus. "Everything is under one roof. Our clinicians who are here today worked really hard in designing and planning what that building is going to look like inside," she said. The tender for the next stage of development was recently awarded to ADCO Development, after the Non-Clinical Services building was completed by Hutchinson Builders. Member for Murray Helen Dalton was keen to see the development. "It's hugely important for our region, we've had a very old hospital here that was first built around the 1930s so to have a new facility is just fantastic." Nearly all present said they were hoping that the investment would draw more to work in the regions and alleviate some of the pressure on current hospital staff.

