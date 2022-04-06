news, local-news,

AN 18-year-old learner driver has been charged after he allegedly led police on a pursuit that only ended when officers deployed road spikes in Lake Albert on Wednesday morning. Police said the male driver was taken to Wagga police station and charged for being an unaccompanied learner driver, not displaying his L-plates on the vehicle, driving at a dangerous speed and two counts of police pursuit. His licence will also be suspended. Riverina Police District Acting Inspector Corrie Ward said police had been on patrol in Forest Hill when they observed a white Ford Falcon exiting Sackville Drive. Police attempted to stop the driver for a random breath test about 8.20am on Wednesday. Inspector Ward said a pursuit commenced but was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns. IN OTHER NEWS: "A short time later police conducting a patrol of Lake Albert spotted the same vehicle and attempted to stop it," Inspector Ward said. "A second pursuit was initiated with the vehicle travelling along numerous streets in Lake Albert. "The vehicle was stopped some time later after road spikes were deployed and the driver was arrested at the scene suffering minor injuries." The teenager was arrested on Vincent Road in Lake Albert, after his vehicle had flipped. He was then taken to Wagga Base Hospital for testing and released shortly after. The driver was refused bail and is due to appear in Wagga Local Court. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

