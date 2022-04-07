news, local-news,

WAGGA's big weekend of sport keeps getting bigger as the state's finest young athletes go head to head across seven different sports during the 2022 Your Local Club Academy Games. Around 1300 athletes from all 11 Regional Academies of Sport including the Southern Sports Academy will play off in basketball, cycling, golf, hockey, netball, triathlon and indoor volleyball across the three-day tournament. 2022 will be the first of a three-year residency in Wagga for the Academy Games, which was previously hosted in the Hunter region. Southern Sports Academy CEO Mark Calverley said he is extremely excited about the future of the games and is looking forward to seeing inland-based athletes play closer to home. IN OTHER NEWS: "We are extremely excited to be given the opportunity to host the Your Local Club Academy Games in the Southern Region," he said. "It is poignant that in our 30th year as an academy we will see the event travel west of the divide for the first time in its 17 year history." While this weekend is already set to leave local businesses heavy in their pockets, the financial benefits of the games deserve recognition of their own. It is estimated that the economic benefits to the Hunter region during last year totalled $2.16M, and the chairman of ClubsNSW George Peponis said this year's event looks to deliver Wagga a similar result. "This special event will see thousands of talented young athletes and their families visit the region," he said. "As regional communities begin to welcome tourists back after the persistent challenges presented by COVID-19, the Your Local Club Academy Games have arrived in Wagga Wagga at the perfect time." The Academy Games will take play across Friday April 8 until Sunday April 10. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/43e2d22b-aec3-41f7-aaf5-4813d0afa2fc.jpg/r145_0_2410_1280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg