Wagga TAFE student CJ Fewson has been awarded a $5000 Legacy scholarship. Wagga Legacy Education Chairman John Ferguson said CJ was very excited to receive the award on Monday. "He's been a junior Legatee for about five years," Mr Ferguson said. CJ's father Brad served with the Australian Army in both East Timor and Iraq and was badly injured during his service. IN OTHER NEWS: As a result, the family is now a beneficiary of Legacy and receives support through education grants. CJ is currently in his second year at Wagga TAFE, completing Certificate III in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. "The money will help offset tool costs and other items required for his course," he said. CJ is now the fourth Wagga recipient since the grant launched a year ago.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/172474527/51963ce1-2faf-4c13-a686-425665dbeeeb.jpg/r0_562_1078_1171_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg