news, local-news,

Footy fans have even more reason to celebrate this week as the future of the NRL in Wagga has been secured beyond 2022. The Canberra Raiders announced on Thursday the club has extended its partnership with Wagga City Council, and will be bringing NRL back to Equex in 2023. Wagga mayor Dallas Tout and Raiders' chief executive officer Don Furner made the announcement ahead of the round five NRL clash between the Canberra-based club and Melbourne Storm on Saturday, and both men are thrilled to extend the partnership. "The Raiders' continued commitment to Wagga reflects the strong partnership between the club and the city which had the potential to grow," Cr Tout said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It is fantastic news for both rugby league fans and for Wagga as a whole. "These sorts of events deliver major flow-on effects for local businesses who can capitalise on the visitors to our city." The Raiders first brought an NRL premiership game to Wagga in 2019, taking out the Penrith Panthers in front of more than 10,000 people at Equex. Mr Furner said the continuing partnership reaffirms the Green Machine's reputation as "the NRL's regional club". "We're really excited to announce we'll be coming back to Wagga for a fourth time in 2023," Mr Furner said. "The Raiders have a wonderful connection with our regional areas and Wagga has become a central part of this connection." More to come Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/d1e55eb6-08da-4c0b-95c4-74526dec45e6.jpg/r9_115_3961_2348_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg