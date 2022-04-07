coronavirus,

Two people from the Riverina have passed away with COVID-19 as local cases of the virus remain above 700. On Thursday NSW Health reported the deaths of 16 people with the virus, including two Riverina residents. One person was from Wagga, while a second was from the Hilltops region. "NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones," a spokesperson said. IN OTHER NEWS: Also on Thursday NSW Health reported 765 new infections of COVID within the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), made up of 587 positive rapid antigen tests and 178 positive PCR tests. This is a rise from yesterday's local tally of 723 new cases, a tally that has only continued to rise since the weekend. Today's count is one of just five daily case counts of more than 700 in the latest wave of COVID-19 locally, when cases began to climb in early March. As of yesterday there were 19 people in the hospital with COVID across the health district, and zero in the ICU, with just more than 1900 active cases of the virus in Wagga. Along with the 16 deaths reported across NSW there were 22,255 new cases of the virus reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. There are 1,437 COVID patients in hospital across the state, with 48 in the ICU and 15 requiring ventilation. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1444 patients were being cared for with 51 in ICU. For assistance accessing a test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

