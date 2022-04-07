news, local-news,

Wagga will transform into a sea of green, white and purple this weekend as footy fans from around the region and beyond turn it on for the Canberra Raiders and Melbourne Storm clash. The Equex gates will be thrown open on Saturday morning for the NRL round five blockbuster that is set to draw thousands of die-hard NRL fans to the city. Here's everything you need to know to make sure your game day is all set before kick-off. Gates open at Equex at 10.45am for lower grade games, with the first taste of footy at 11am with the Raiders and Victoria Thunderbolts Jersey Flegg sides going head to head. That's followed by the NSW Cup game between the Raiders and Mounties as the final warm-up to the NRL sides taking the field. The main event gets under way when the Raiders and the Storm run out at 3pm so make sure you're in and ready to roar. There are still tickets available and you can book them online through Ticketek and download them straight to your phone or device for scanning at the gate. Passes start at $35 for general admission adults, $30 for concession-holders and $20 for juniors. A family of four can take in the game from the northern or eastern hills for $85, or $175 in the limited reserved seating. Access to Equex is gained from Copland Street, and Live Traffic NSW has already warned drivers to expect heavy traffic in and around the area on Saturday afternoon. Kooringal and Lake Albert roads are expected to be heavy hit, as is Hammond Avenue. "Motorists should allow extra travel time and be aware of increased pedestrian activity," Live Traffic advises. Alternatively, skip the dramas of parking and hitch a ride with a friend, taxi or Uber and smugly stroll on into the grounds. The city has had a couple of wetter days this week and Friday is expected to bring between 10mm and 15mm of rain, but skies should ease and temperatures rise a little on Saturday. The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a partly cloudy day with a high chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm come Saturday. While the BoM says there's a 70 per cent chance of any rain, the possible rainfall prediction is for zero to 3mm. The mercury should get to 24 degrees during the day, and east to northeasterly winds are expected to become light during the evening. Perhaps a rug for the game, light jacket and sturdy shoes would be wise choices. Head on back to the city centre and take in another of Wagga's fantastic events, Fusion. The multicultural festival gets under way around full-time, so festivities in the Victory Memorial Gardens will be well into the swing of things by the time the two points are decided and everyone's made it away from the ground.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GGnMDP6H6ep7kM2Dx35kRi/3520a458-c0de-4a78-b2dc-093fe9c0d75e.jpg/r7_105_2945_1765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg