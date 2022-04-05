news, local-news,

A 19-year-old man who sustained serious head injuries in a horror crash in Wagga on the weekend has been confirmed as a member of the army. An Australian Defence Force spokesperson said on Tuesday that an army member was involved in a serious road traffic accident in NSW and has since been admitted to hospital. "Defence cannot provide further detail at this time," the spokesperson said. The crash occurred just after 10am on Sunday, with emergency services responding to a two-vehicle crash on the Sturt Highway involving a yellow Holden Commodore ute and a B-double truck. Inspector Darren Moulds, from the Riverina Highway Patrol, said the 19-year-old driver of the ute was travelling on the Sturt Highway and "lost control" of the vehicle west of the Barbeques Galore roundabout. "As a result the utility crossed to the incorrect side of the road, rotated and went backwards into an oncoming B-double," Inspector Moulds said. "The occupant was trapped for a period of time before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital, and then flown to Canberra Hospital with serious head injuries." The Daily Advertiser understands that the teenager is based in Albury. According to the latest condition report he remains in a critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery in Canberra early this week. IN OTHER NEWS: The driver of the heavy vehicle, a 28-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Wagga Base Hospital for mandatory testing following the crash but not admitted into care. Inspector Moulds said Sunday's crash is a timely reminder for the community to drive to the conditions of the road. "[There were] wet road conditions [on Sunday] and people just need to bear that in mind and drive accordingly," he said. "I think the weather conditions played a factor."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/fcd3f694-959d-479e-be76-c2ebe34ff1fb.jpg/r31_0_2923_1634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg