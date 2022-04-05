community,

SETTLED within the dusty yet picturesque plains of the Riverina's west is a prosperous agricultural district questing to give regional Australia's first LGBTQIA+ landmark a permanent home. Support is growing behind Hay's campaign to bring the 'Big Rainbow' to the bush, and organisers of the town's own Mardi Gras 'Rainbow of the Plains' say the region is ready for an even greater splash of colour. Residents across the country have until April 20 to 'suggest a home' for the iconic landmark known as the Big Rainbow Project which was unveiled during Sydney's Mardi Gras last month. Krista Schade, a pioneer of Rainbow of the Plains, said the landmark not only has great synergy with Hay's annual LGBTQIA+ festival but would represent how far inland communities have come in terms of inclusiveness. IN OTHER NEWS: "As far as something like the big pineapple or the big prawn, this area is definitely lacking a big something," she said. "Our festival is 'Rainbow on the Plains' ... this concept of providing a big rainbow, then having that rainbow on the plains somewhere around here just seems to work so beautifully." Will Miller, treasurer of Rainbow on the Plains and soon to be chairperson, grew up in Hay without openly discussing his sexuality dispute knowing that he was gay. He was living in Canberra with his husband during the launch of the inaugural festival in 2018 and his attendance that day inspired him to not only relocate back to the region but to volunteer his time to grow the event. "The moment I saw it advertised, I just could tell the benefits that it would have, not only for the local LGBTQIA+ community but for rural and remote communities throughout Australia," he said. "Growing up as a gay boy in Hay, we didn't have that cultural awareness and we didn't come together and celebrate with people from not only Hay but other areas, so it was just eye-opening and it inspired me and my husband to move back and make this a bigger and better thing." Both Ms Schade and Mr Miller agreed that giving the rainbow to an inland region as opposed to a coastal town would draw more attention to the progress being made within rural Australia, which often goes unnoticed. While serving as a 'big' conversation start, Mr Miller said the landmark could also be a life-saving tool which encourages regional children to open up or seek support regarding their sexuality. "If that rainbow can stimulate some sort of conversation, some sort of happiness within a family or group, or community, then that rainbow was worth every single cent that was spent on it," he said. "Mental health is such a big problem throughout Australia, but even more so in small towns like Hay. "If the rainbow is able to be a point of conversation for even a couple of people... then it's more than worth the effort, the time, the arguments and the challenges that it will bring." Following a two-year hiatus, Rainbow on the Plains will be held from November 25 until November 27 this year, and businesses looking to sponsor the event are encouraged to contact the organisers. To support Hay's bid to bring the Big Rainbow to the Riverina, submissions can be made via this portal or at bigrainbowproject.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/45d893ca-4e36-41f7-81c4-413fdd0c4a25.png/r93_0_1845_990_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg