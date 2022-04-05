news, local-news,

A STRING of offences are under investigation following a dangerous pursuit and ram-raid involving allegedly stolen vehicles. The series of events began to unfold around 9.45pm on Sunday when police were notified that two unknown males had stolen a Mitsubishi Triton from a home on Redfern Street in Cowra. Officers attached the Hume Police District were notified of this and attempted to stop the vehicle when encountered in Young around 11pm. IN OTHER NEWS: A pursuit was initiated when the vehicle failed to stop but was shortly terminated due to safety reasons after the suspects began throwing objects, including a baby seat, from the moving vehicle. Around 1am following the pursuit, the Mitsubishi Triton was found alight outside a home on Goldfields Way, Sebastopol, after a Toyota Prado, car keys, a wallet and credit cards were stolen from the premises. Shortly after 3pm, the Toyota Prado was found to have been driven into a motorcycle shop on Lovell Street, Young, and a 50cc motorcycle had been reportedly stolen from the premises while unoccupied at the time. As inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incidents continue, police believe they may be linked. Detectives are also investigating whether the incidents are linked to an attempted break-and-enter at a sports store on Boorowa Street, Young, which occurred around the same time as the motorcycle shop incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Yass Police on 6226 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

