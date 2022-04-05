coronavirus,

New cases of COVID-19 across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) have jumped by more than 100 compared to yesterday according to the latest numbers. On Tuesday NSW Health reported 570 new cases of COVID within the MLHD, made up overwhelmingly by self-reported rapid antigen tests (513), compared to PCR test results (57). This is a slight jump from yesterday's local tally of 443 new cases. Yesterday was the second consecutive day with new cases under 450, after the region averaged almost 520 a day in the five days prior - a number that has again been surpassed today. As of Monday there were 18 residents of the MLHD in hospital with COVID, and zero infected people in the ICU. Also as of yesterday, more than 2000 active cases of the virus were in the Wagga local government area. Across the state on Tuesday 19,183 new COVID cases and 12 deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. This is up from yesterday's count of 15,572 new infections and six lives lost. IN OTHER NEWS: There are currently 1467 patients with COVID being cared for in NSW hospitals, with 56 in the ICU and 17 requiring ventilation. The rollout of a fourth jab in NSW began yesterday, with the second booster available for vulnerable groups. Experts say the latest jab will be critical in the effort to protect at-risk Australians ahead of winter, with a surge in cases of the virus and influenza looming. A second booster can be received four months after a first booster. For assistance accessing a test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

