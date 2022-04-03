news, local-news,

A teenager has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a serious crash on Edward Street on Sunday morning. The Sturt Highway was reopened around 4.20pm, more than six hours after the collision involving a ute and a B-double just west of the roundabout at the intersection with the Olympic Highway. Emergency services were called just after 10am to reports of a two-vehicle crash, with police, Fire and Rescue NSW, paramedics and the Volunteer Rescue Association arriving minutes later The ute driver was trapped for almost 20 minutes, a spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed, before he was freed. In other news Four crews of paramedics responded to the scene, and a rescue helicopter was also called in, NSW Ambulance said. "One person was trapped [and in] a critical condition, and one person [was] in a stable condition," a spokesperson said. A male, believed to be in his teens, was taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a critical condition. The driver of the truck, which was fully loaded and carrying empty glass bottles, police said, has been taken for mandatory testing. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and use an alternative route for most of Sunday.

