It appears a mystery man who dropped his pants and left a mess on the bonnet of a stranger's car at the weekend knew exactly what he was doing. Griffith police are appealing for help from the public in identifying a man who looked directly at a security camera as he defecated on the vehicle parked in Lowing Place just before 1am on Sunday. According to police, he was carrying a glass bottle wrapped in a brown paper bag and made direct eye contact with the camera as he unloaded. In other news Investigators say the man was not known to the owner of the car, and the motivation behind the vandalism remains unknown. CCTV footage from the area has been collected and police have issued a description of the man in a bid for public assistance. He is described as wearing long black pants, a black t-shirt and white joggers at the time of the incident. Anyone with information relating to the dirty deed or the man's identity is urged to contact Griffith police by calling 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

