Lake Albert could be re-opened to the public as early as this weekend, depending on the outcome of a final water test. Wagga City Council urged residents to steer clear of the lake earlier this month after blue-green algae scum was spotted in the water. Water tests conducted since then found the algae in the lake was at red alert level, but council's environment manager Mark Gardiner said the level has since dropped to amber. IN OTHER NEWS: Another sample was taken on Monday and if the result remains in the amber range, council will be able to lift the current warning. Mr Gardiner said the results from the sample are expected to be determined on Friday. The outbreak came following months of long-awaited high water levels in the lake and council is currently investigating how it could have started. The ultrasound system designed to control blue-green algae levels in Lake Albert is set to be inspected on Wednesday, after concerns were raised that the solar panels charging the units could be out of order.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/797bf120-fafb-42f8-95e5-8986c0c51f85.jpg/r2_202_3958_2437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg