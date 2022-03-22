newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Plans to transform the old Commercial Club into a business hub have taken a major step forward, with the green light given for the once popular club to be used as offices. The Wagga RSL Club's request to add office premises as a permitted use for the Gurwood Street building was approved unanimously by the city's councillors on Monday. The decision paves the way for the ambitious plans for the former club to be leased out as office space for local businesses. IN OTHER NEWS: Wagga RSL chief executive Andrew Bell told The Daily Advertiser last week the decision to turn the club into offices came after multiple local businesses enquired about the site. "We've had approaches from people who want to lease the premises, which is fantastic," he said. "We don't want to see the building go to waste, we don't want to see the location go to waste, so we're trying to do the best we can for the area." The Commercial Club was permanently closed in late 2020 due to years of financial losses and for the past year it has been leased by Wagga Public School as an after school care facility. Mr Bell previously said the building was the perfect location for any businesses due to the high volume of parking available. "It's just a matter of getting the premises up to standard for a high quality finish that the businesses will appreciate - we are looking at renovating premises to their standards," he said. The RSL Club is hoping to complete the renovations and begin leasing the building out by the end of this year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/58468903-c185-4c9f-bb13-323c2e3a137b.jpg/r0_101_1979_1219_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg