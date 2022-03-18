newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The old Wagga Commercial Club could be in for a major change as the RSL looks to bring new life to the building. The Commercial Club was permanently closed in 2020 with management citing years of losses and an "unpredictable economic climate". But the Wagga RSL, which merged with the Commercial Club in 2009, now has plans to resurrect the Gurwood Street building as a business hub. Wagga RSL chief executive Andrew Bell said the change came about after numerous inquiries were made regarding the site by local businesses over the past two years. "We've had approaches from people who want to lease the premises, which is fantastic," he said. "We don't want to see the building go to waste, we don't want to see the location go to waste, so we're trying to do the best we can for the area." The building, at 77 Gurwood Street, sits on a prime location, close to Fitzmaurice Street and with ample parking, making it an attractive proposition for businesses on the lookout for office space. The RSL currently has a planning proposal before council to rezone the land from primarily a private recreation usage to allow for offices. "We're looking at splitting [the building] into a couple of locations," said Mr Bell. "With one major tenant and maybe up to six smaller tenants." IN OTHER NEWS: The RSL had considered ripping the building down and erecting a multi-storey apartment block, complete with a new commercial club on the bottom floor, Mr Bell said. But that idea was eventually deemed an expensive and potentially risky prospect. The building is currently used for after-school care for the neighbouring Wagga Public School while they rebuild after the 2019 fire that burnt down six classrooms. The RSL is currently in negotiation with interested businesses and Mr Bell hopes that if the change of use is approved, and renovation goes to plan, they can have new tenants in the office space by the end of the year. "It's a perfect location for a business. There's plenty of parking, easy access, disabled access - it's all there just ready for someone to use," he said. "It's just a matter of getting the premises up to standard for a high quality finish that the businesses will appreciate. We are looking at renovating premises to their standards." The RSL has spent close to $2 million on the space since taking over the running of the club and Mr Bell hopes the new direction for the building will provide a long-term investment for the RSL. "We're looking at long-term leasing, I'm talking 10 to 20 years. Hopefully it provides a bit of a diversified income stream for the RSL club," he said. The rezoning application will go before Wagga City Council on Monday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/cc98612f-f76b-4a4a-90f8-66ae1694c99d.jpg/r16_278_4028_2545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg