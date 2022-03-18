news, local-news,

Wagga's 'Hope for Tonga' campaign has significantly exceeded its fundraising target, bringing in $25,000 from an event at the Palm and Pawn Hotel on Saturday and online donations. The Pasifika fundraiser had aimed to collect $15,000 to pay to send a shipping container of non-perishable food and other items to Tonga. Fundraising organiser Sione 'Johnny' Fekeila said the extra money would go towards purchasing additional food to load into the shipping container. "We had around 500 people or more at the Palm and Pawn and we only expected 300 people," he said. "We had 300 wristbands and they were sold out before the event even started, so there were people lining up at the gate from the car park to the street," he said. "It was a massive, big night and everyone showed their support, not just the Pacific Islanders." The Polynesian nation was hit by a tsunami and ash clouds in January after an underwater volcano erupted, killing three people and causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/fdaaa849-5e82-49e6-8208-a47973199af9.jpeg/r0_746_1080_1356_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg