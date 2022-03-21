news, local-news,

The ultrasound system designed to control blue-green algae levels in Lake Albert will be inspected this week following the most recent algae outbreak. Wagga City Council urged residents to steer clear of the lake earlier this month after blue-green algae scum was spotted in the water. The red alert prompted calls for the council to reassess the five solar-powered buoys installed in 2018, designed to disrupt algae growth with underwater sound waves. Wagga councillor and boat club commodore Mick Henderson raised concerns that some of the solar panels which power the units have broken. In the wake of the outbreak, a representative of the pontoons' manufacturer will be travelling to Wagga this week to inspect and conduct maintenance on the panels. Their findings will be provided to Wagga City Council after the inspection. Some concerns have also been raised regarding the location of the ultrasound units, after they were moved from the centre of the lake following complaints from recreational users. Council's environment manager Mark Gardiner said the buoys have a range of about 300 metres and their re-location left a large part of the lake without coverage.

