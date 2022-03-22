news, local-news,

WAGGA'S Black Dog Riders wrapped up their '1 Dayer' event on Sunday after traversing the region to ignite positive conversations for suicide prevention. The ride was one of 43 that took place around Australia, with Wagga's course drawing in riders from need and far to enjoy its picturesque scenery while spreading an important message about mental health. Organiser Graham 'Bear' Falconer said loud engines roaring through small Riverina town draws in attention needed to break down the stigmas associated with depression and suicide. "When I grew up, if you had problems and you told anyone about it, you were sort of ostracised, you know, 'drink a glass of concrete and harden up you bloody sook'," he said. "We need to get it out there and let people know that there is help out there." Black Dog Ride has raised millions for mental health programs while fostering mental health awareness across Australia since 2009. Not only that, Mr Falconer said the organisation itself has brought together a "family" of like-minded individuals and survivors of depression and suicide hoping to create positive change. "People come on the ride, and they don't know anybody on the ride, and by the end of the ride, they're family," he said. "It's just knowing there's hope at the end of the day and being able to share with friends in a comfortable environment."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/c2cdf368-4ce8-4208-b408-6767b6c5613a.jpg/r1_101_1980_1219_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg