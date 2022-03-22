news, local-news,

Wagga City Council will consider playing a bigger role in helping residents reduce their carbon footprints following a plea from members of the community. On Monday, the city's councillors accepted a petition signed by over 300 residents, which called on the council to help support the community in reducing their emissions. Early last year, the council set the community a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Climate Rescue of Wagga member Edward Wellham said achieving this goal would be impossible without the community receiving clear support and direction. "Currently, the per capita carbon footprint for Wagga is 18 tonnes per annum and the world average is 4.6 tonnes," he said. "If the council does not help then the community is wasting their time and energy on the community net zero target." IN OTHER NEWS: Deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon welcomed the petition and urged the council to replicate the actions of other NSW councils who have already taken steps to support the community targets. She said some councils have done this by offering financial incentives to residents who reduce their carbon footprint and by providing a clear roadmap for households to follow. Some councillors were keen to help the community but warned that the council should not bite off more than it can chew. Cr Dan Hayes said he disagreed with asking council to be the main driver behind the community making change "while other levels of government are not supportive". "Just because the other levels of government aren't doing enough, doesn't mean it has to go down the chain for us to pick up the slack," he said. The acceptance of the petition was supported unanimously by the city's councillors and a report will be put together by council staff in response. The petition was co-ordinated by Climate Rescue of Wagga Inc, Climate Action Wagga and Wagga Fridays for Future.

