Wagga mayor Dallas Tout has offered his condolences to the citizens of Kunming after a plane which took off from the city plunged into a Chinese mountain range overnight. There are still no signs of survivors after the China Eastern Airlines flight, which was carrying 132 people, suddenly crashed late on Monday night. The Boeing 737-800 had taken off from Kunming, one of Wagga's sister cities, and was flying to Guangzhou when it suddenly dropped over 8000 metres in just two minutes. "As mayor of Wagga it is with great sadness we hear of the tragedy that has occurred in our sister city Kunming," Cr Tout said. "With this news we send our warmest condolences to the city and those Kunming citizens affected by the plane crash. "Our thoughts are with Kunming and its people. We wish the people courage and comfort during this difficult time." IN OTHER NEWS: The accident is China's worst air disaster in nearly a decade, with emergency search and rescue operations currently in full swing. The cause of the crash is still unknown and the airline has since grounded all of its 737-800 planes. Wagga's sister city relationship with Kunming was first established in 1988.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/d6debc84-e901-4a2b-9abe-c354a380b106.jpg/r8_148_3084_1886_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg